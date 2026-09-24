Mian Zahid Hussain urges a structured mechanism to improve the use, monitoring and impact of charitable donations across Pakistan.

Karachi, September 24, 2026: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) held a meeting with representatives of UNICEF and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) to discuss ways to improve transparency and effectiveness in the use of Pakistan philanthropy funds. The participants examined estimated annual philanthropic spending of around Rs700 billion. They also explored ways to direct these resources towards people and communities in need.

Calls for a More Organised Philanthropy System

The meeting focused on improving coordination across Pakistan’s philanthropy sector. Participants discussed better planning, resource allocation and monitoring of charitable initiatives.

Mian Zahid Hussain, Chairman of the FPCCI Policy Advisory Board, attended the meeting. SDPI representatives Miran Jamal, Javed Qureshi, Asim Siddiqui, Mursaleen, Syed Turab Shah, Abdullah Dayo, Sajid Amin and Danish Ayub also participated.

Mian Zahid Hussain said philanthropy in Pakistan largely operates on an ad hoc basis. Therefore, he called for a formal mechanism to organise charitable activities and ensure that donations reach their intended beneficiaries.

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He stressed that a structured system could improve accountability. It could also help stakeholders track donations and assess the results of welfare programmes.

Focus on Transparency and Monitoring

Meanwhile, participants discussed ways to expand and better organise the country’s philanthropic sector. They considered mechanisms for monitoring funds and checking whether organisations use donations for their intended purposes.

In addition, the participants emphasised the importance of effective coordination among charitable organisations, policymakers and development institutions. Better communication could help reduce duplication and improve the impact of welfare programmes.

The meeting also highlighted the need for a clear framework for philanthropic spending. Such a framework could provide greater transparency while helping organisations identify communities with the greatest needs.

Philanthropy and Social Development

Participants agreed that Pakistan has significant philanthropic resources that could support long-term social development. However, better planning and coordination remain important for achieving stronger results.

As a result, the participants highlighted education, healthcare and poverty reduction as key areas where philanthropic resources can create lasting benefits.

Moreover, improved monitoring could help donors and welfare organisations understand how their contributions affect communities. It could also encourage greater public confidence in charitable programmes.

The participants therefore stressed the need for a more organised, transparent and results-oriented approach to philanthropy in Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with discussions on developing a practical framework that could improve the use of charitable funds and strengthen their contribution to social development.

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