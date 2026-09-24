Sharjeel Memon Highlights China Investment, Thar Coal and Sindh Development

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said Afghanistan’s territory was being used for terrorism against Pakistan. He condemned such activities and praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their counterterrorism efforts.

Speaking at a press conference at the Directorate of Electronic and Social Media in Karachi, Memon also highlighted Pakistan-China relations. He said the Sindh government was preparing to attract further Chinese investment through an upcoming investment conference in China.

Sindh Seeks Chinese Investment

The provincial government has consistently worked to attract international investors and showcase investment opportunities in Sindh, according to Memon.

The upcoming investment conference will include the Sindh chief minister, he said. Major agreements and memorandums of understanding are expected across several sectors.

China Electric has already invested in the Thar Coal project, Memon noted. Recent discussions between Sindh and China’s Hunan province also covered economic, trade, investment and technology cooperation.

Sindh and Hunan have sister-province ties. Both sides are now exploring further cooperation and stronger people-to-people relations.

Thar Coal Seen as Long-Term Energy Resource

The benefits of Thar coal are reaching the entire country rather than Sindh alone, Memon said.

Electricity generated through Thar coal reaches different parts of Pakistan through the national grid. Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to import coal despite having significant reserves in Sindh.

According to the minister, Thar coal projects were developed with Pakistan’s future energy needs in mind. The reserves could support the country’s energy requirements for many years, he added.

Memon described Thar coal as a major investment for Pakistan. He also pointed to future possibilities for generating electricity from the reserves and exporting it.

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Investment in the Thar Coal project stands at around $1 billion, according to Memon. He attributed the foundation of the project to an earlier Pakistan Peoples Party government and argued that later governments did not give it sufficient attention.

Sindh Government Defends Health Record

Health projects developed under Pakistan Peoples Party governments also featured prominently in Memon’s remarks.

Patients from across Pakistan travel to Karachi for treatment, he said. Sindh hospitals, according to the minister, provide care without asking patients about their province or identity card.

Memon highlighted the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and its expanded treatment services. He said patients from different parts of the country now benefit from the institution.

Health projects have also been developed in Larkana, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shahdadpur, Umerkot, Thatta and Karachi, he said.

Sindh also offers advanced treatment for complex diseases, including liver transplantation. In addition, Karachi has a CyberKnife facility for modern cancer treatment. Memon said the Sindh government provides treatment through the facility free of cost.

He urged the media to highlight the province’s hospitals and modern medical facilities.

Infrastructure and Flood Rehabilitation

The Sindh government has also undertaken projects in infrastructure, roads, education and transport, according to Memon.

He referred to the government’s response to the floods and rains of 2010 and 2011. More recently, the provincial government built houses for 2.1 million flood-affected families, he said.

Memon cited the Sukkur Airport project as another development initiative. He also mentioned the introduction of air-conditioned buses in Karachi’s transport sector.

Memon Calls for Peace in Karachi

Karachi’s political history also came under discussion during the press conference.

Memon criticised what he described as past violence and ethnic politics associated with the MQM era. He called for efforts to prevent ethnic conflict from returning to Karachi.

Urdu-speaking, Sindhi-speaking and Pashto-speaking citizens have equal rights in Sindh and Karachi, he said. Political differences, he added, should not become a source of ethnic division.

Restoring peace, attracting industry and strengthening business activity remain important goals, according to Memon. He said his objective was not personal opposition to anyone and called for collective efforts to address Pakistan’s challenges.

Political Allegations and Family Arrests

Responding to an allegation by Mustafa Kamal against Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Memon described the accusation as serious. He said Kamal should stand by the allegation or apologise if it was incorrect.

On the issue of provincial politics, Memon said the Functional League had the right to hold its own position. The Pakistan Peoples Party and Sindh government, he added, had already made their positions clear.

The minister also criticised the arrest of Imran Khan’s sisters. Political disputes, he argued, should not involve women or the families of political leaders.

Memon referred to arrests of political figures during previous governments and called for an end to what he described as a longstanding practice of bringing political conflicts into family matters.

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