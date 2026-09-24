Rabies Awareness Session Held at MITI Under Rabies-Free Pakistan Campaign 2026

Indus Hospital, in collaboration with the Sindh Government and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), held a Rabies-Free Pakistan awareness session at the Memon Institute of Technical & Industrial (MITI). The session focused on dog-bite prevention, rabies protection and responsible solid waste management.

The programme aimed to educate students and encourage them to share rabies prevention information within their communities. Organisers also stressed the importance of protecting human lives through awareness and timely medical care.

Promoting the One Health Approach

The initiative promoted the One Health approach. This approach links human health with animal health and environmental safety.

Shamsa Jabeen Jawed Ahmed and Fatima Aziz organised the session through the Indus Hospital platform. Young doctors from United Medical Foundation and Alkhair Welfare Trust supported the programme.

Rabies Awareness Campaign 2026 Brings Dog-Bite Safety to Karachi Students

The speakers explained the importance of immediate medical action after a dog bite. They also discussed rabies facts, common myths and widespread misconceptions.

The organisers said accurate information can help people respond quickly after possible exposure. They also highlighted the shared goal of building a Rabies-Free Pakistan.

Experts Discuss Rabies Prevention

Shamsa Jabeen Jawed Ahmed serves as Convener of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Women Education & Training. Social activist Fatima Aziz also helped organise the programme.

M. Aftab Gohar provided technical guidance during the session. He serves as a Rabies Expert, WHO-certified trainer and Manager of the Infectious Diseases Department at Indus Hospital & Health Network.

Meanwhile, Sheraz Ahmed, Project Manager of the Sindh Coalition Against Rabies (SCAR), supported the programme alongside Salman, Head of HR at MITI.

They engaged students in discussions about dog-bite prevention and rabies protection. They also explained practical steps that people can take to reduce the risk of infection.

Dog-Bite Cases Highlighted

Speakers discussed the reported rabies situation in Sindh and Pakistan. They also highlighted the number of dog-bite cases and recent rabies-related deaths.

According to official figures cited during the session, Sindh recorded more than 285,000 dog-bite cases in 2025.

The province also recorded more than 85,000 cases during the first quarter of 2026, according to the figures presented at the event.

Globally, the World Health Organization estimates that rabies causes approximately 59,000 deaths each year. Dogs account for the majority of human rabies infections.

Students Learn Immediate Safety Measures

Students received guidance on avoiding unnecessary contact with stray dogs. They also learned how to behave safely around unfamiliar animals.

In addition, speakers encouraged students to maintain clean surroundings. They urged them to dispose of waste responsibly and help create safer community environments.

The speakers also explained what people should do after a dog bite. They advised victims to wash wounds thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes.

They further stressed the need to seek medical attention without delay. Healthcare professionals can assess exposure and recommend appropriate post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

The session concluded with a message that awareness, responsibility and timely action can help prevent rabies and protect precious human lives.

Report: Shamsa Jabeen Jawed Ahmed

CSR Activist

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