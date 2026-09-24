World Maritime Day 2026 Marked in Karachi with Focus on Maritime Excellence

World Maritime Day 2026 brought maritime professionals, policymakers and industry representatives together at the Pakistan Marine Academy in Karachi. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Government of Pakistan, organised the event.

The programme followed the International Maritime Organization (IMO) theme, “From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence.” Global Radiance Group of Companies sponsored the event.

H.E. Sardar Masood Khan, former ambassador and former president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, attended the programme as the chief guest.

The event focused on major issues affecting Pakistan’s maritime sector. It also provided a platform for professionals and policymakers to exchange views on the industry’s future.

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The programme featured a panel discussion and presentations of technical papers. Speakers discussed policy implementation, industry development and capacity-building.

Participants stressed the need for stronger cooperation between government institutions, maritime professionals and industry stakeholders. They also highlighted the importance of turning policies into practical measures.

The discussions also focused on developing a skilled workforce. Participants noted that stronger professional capacity can support a safer and more resilient maritime industry.

The event highlighted the need for effective implementation and continued collaboration. Speakers also called attention to sustainable practices across the maritime sector.

World Maritime Day provides an annual platform for the global maritime community to discuss industry challenges and opportunities. The Karachi event brought this year’s IMO theme into focus through discussions on practical implementation and maritime excellence.

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