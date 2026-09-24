Rabies Awareness Campaign 2026 Brings Dog-Bite Safety to Karachi Students

A Rabies Awareness Campaign 2026 session at the Memon Institute of Technical & Industrial (MITI) focused on dog-bite prevention, rabies protection and responsible waste management. The programme aimed to equip students with practical knowledge and encourage them to promote safety within their communities.

The session formed part of the Rabies-Free Pakistan awareness initiative launched by Indus Hospital in collaboration with the Sindh Government and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Promoting the One Health Approach

The programme highlighted the One Health approach, which connects human health, animal health and environmental safety.

Shamsa Jabeen Jawed Ahmed and Fatima Aziz organised the session under the flagship of Indus Hospital. Young doctors from United Medical Foundation (UMF) and Alkhair Welfare Trust also supported the initiative.

Speakers explained the importance of timely medical action after a dog bite. They also addressed common myths and misconceptions about rabies.

The organisers said accurate information can help communities take faster and safer decisions after possible exposure.

Experts Highlight Rabies Risks

Shamsa Jabeen Jawed Ahmed, Convener of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Women Education & Training, and social activist Fatima Aziz organised the awareness programme.

M. Aftab Gohar provided technical leadership for the session. He serves as a Rabies Expert, WHO-certified trainer and Manager of the Infectious Diseases Department at Indus Hospital & Health Network.

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Meanwhile, Sheraz Ahmed, Project Manager of the Sindh Coalition Against Rabies (SCAR), and Salman, HR Head at MITI, facilitated the session. They engaged students on practical measures to prevent dog bites and reduce the risk of rabies.

The speakers also discussed the reported rabies situation in Sindh and Pakistan. According to figures presented during the session, Sindh recorded more than 285,000 dog-bite cases in 2025.

More than 85,000 cases were reportedly recorded during the first quarter of 2026. Globally, the World Health Organization estimates that rabies causes around 59,000 deaths each year. Dogs account for the vast majority of human rabies cases.

Students Learn Immediate Safety Measures

Students received guidance on avoiding unnecessary contact with stray dogs. They also learned how to behave safely around unfamiliar animals.

In addition, speakers encouraged students to maintain clean surroundings and dispose of waste responsibly. Proper waste management can support safer and healthier communities.

The session also stressed the importance of immediate action after a dog bite. Participants were advised to wash wounds thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes.

They were also urged to seek medical attention without delay. Timely post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) can play a critical role after potential rabies exposure.

The organisers emphasised that awareness, responsible behaviour and timely medical care remain essential to preventing rabies deaths.

The session concluded with a call for students and community members to share accurate information and support efforts to build a Rabies-Free Pakistan.

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