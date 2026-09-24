September 24, 2026

Maldives Parliament Speaker Meets Asim Munir to Discuss Bilateral Ties

Web Desk September 24, 2026
Field Marshal Asim Munir meeting Maldives Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdullah at GHQ Rawalpindi.

Asim Munir meets Maldives People’s Majlis Speaker at GHQ Rawalpindi.

Maldives People’s Majlis Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdullah met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The meeting focused on regional security, bilateral cooperation and Pakistan-Maldives relations.

Regional Security and Bilateral Cooperation

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest. Regional security and bilateral cooperation featured prominently in the talks.

Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted Pakistan’s importance to its longstanding and brotherly relations with the Maldives. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries.

The two sides discussed opportunities to expand cooperation for the mutual benefit of Pakistan and the Maldives.

Maldives Appreciates Pakistan’s Role

Abdul Raheem Abdullah appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in supporting regional peace and stability.

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The Maldives speaker also expressed his desire to deepen bilateral engagement. He called for broader cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting reflected the two countries’ continued engagement on regional and bilateral matters.

Pakistan-Maldives Relations

Pakistan and the Maldives maintain bilateral relations that cover areas of mutual interest. The latest meeting provided an opportunity for senior officials to discuss regional developments and explore avenues for closer cooperation.

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