10Pearls Partners with Orange Tree Foundation to Expand Access to Education in Pakistan

10Pearls partners with Orange Tree Foundation to expand education access and strengthen digital systems in Pakistan.

Artificial intelligence-driven digital engineering company 10Pearls has partnered with the Orange Tree Foundation (OTF) to improve access to education in Pakistan.

The partnership will also strengthen the foundation’s digital operations. It will help manage scholarships, donations, student affairs and financial information through one system.

The Orange Tree Foundation is a privately funded non-profit organisation. It supports students and families through school education, higher education and vocational training.

Unified Digital System

OTF identified the need for a more integrated system as its operations continued to grow.

The foundation currently manages several areas linked to students, donors and finances. Bringing these functions together will help improve efficiency and oversight.

Under the partnership, 10Pearls will develop a centralised management system. The company will use its digital engineering and workflow automation expertise for the project.

The new platform will be built on 10Pearls’ Symbox platform. It will bring admissions, donations and student affairs into one system.

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The platform will also connect with the foundation’s financial management system. This will create a more connected digital workflow across the organisation.

Better Scholarship and Donation Management

The new system will bring scholarship, donation and financial information together. It will provide OTF with a central and reliable record.

The platform will also make accounting and record reconciliation easier. Staff will be able to monitor scholarships and donations more effectively.

Automation will reduce the need for manual work. It will also help teams access important information more quickly.

The system is designed to support the foundation as it expands. Its scalable structure will allow OTF to manage a larger volume of work.

10Pearls on the Partnership

Rabia Azfar Nizami, Managing Director for Pakistan and the Middle East at 10Pearls, said technology should make organisational work easier.

“Orange Tree Foundation is on a mission to transform lives through education, and technology should make that work easier rather than become the work itself,” she said.

Nizami said 10Pearls would help build a digital foundation for OTF. The system will simplify operations and improve oversight.

She added that technology can help organisations expand their reach. It can also help them achieve their objectives more effectively.

Orange Tree Foundation’s Vision

OTF CEO Umar Mateen Allahwala said technology could expand the foundation’s work and impact.

“At Orange Tree Foundation, our goal is to help talented young people access the education and opportunities they need to build a better future,” he said.

Allahwala said the foundation needs effective technology as its operations grow. The new system will help teams work more efficiently.

It will also help OTF stay connected with students and partners. The foundation expects the platform to support its efforts to reach more people.

Accurate Information for Donors

The new system will give OTF and its donors easier access to accurate information.

Users will be able to access consistent and timely financial and student data. This will support better monitoring and decision-making.

Allahwala said the technology will also help OTF expand without increasing its team at the same rate.

He welcomed the partnership with 10Pearls. He said the collaboration would help make the foundation’s operations more effective.

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