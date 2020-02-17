FM91
FM91 celebrated Radio Day by broadcasting live from a moving bus

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – FM91 celebrated Radio Day by broadcasting live from a moving bus; a previously unprecedented feat in Pakistan

FM91 highlighted Karachi’s identity with the theme for Radio Day (heritage and diversity) by taking students from The Citizen’s Foundation to Flagstaff House and Mohatta Palace. Renowned RJ Khalid Malik hosted the occasion as a special edition of his show, Morning Jam on FM91.

Proudly touting itself as a platform for the youth, Radio 1 FM91 has earned a definitive place in the hearts and minds of the youth at large. A radio station that not only plays music, but FM has also come a long way in urging Generation Y to observe, think, act, and amend. Staying true to its core audience, the channel openly embraces desi vibes and encourages its listeners to do the same by owning the chant DESI & PROUD! This inherent desi-ness is projected with a sense of great pride and has garnered much popularity for a majority of the shows.

With a great mix of music, Radio 1 FM has something for everyone in that it caters to local and global tastes alike. This makes it the ideal companion to unwind with. Not only this, the station takes a stand for what’s right and this in turn, has resulted in a more informed youth demographic.

Radio 1 FM91 stands for music without barriers; change without rebellion, and information sans an agenda.

