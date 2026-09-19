4Thrives Walee Defends PMGO South Asia Title

Pakistan’s PUBG MOBILE champions qualify for the PMGO 2026 Season 2 global stage after another regional victory

KATHMANDU, NEPAL — September 19, 2026: 4Thrives Walee has successfully defended its South Asia title after winning the PUBG MOBILE Global Open (PMGO) 2026 Season 2 South Asia Finals in Kathmandu.

The Pakistani team faced 15 of the region’s top PUBG MOBILE teams during four days of competition. Its victory secured a second consecutive South Asia championship.

The result also earned 4Thrives Walee a place at the PMGO 2026 Season 2 global event. The team will represent Pakistan against leading PUBG MOBILE teams from around the world.

4Thrives Walee Claims Second Regional Title

The South Asia Finals featured teams from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and other parts of the region.

4Thrives Walee maintained its composure throughout the tournament. The team also displayed strong teamwork and discipline under pressure.

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The victory comes after the team won the PMGO 2026 Season 1 South Asia Finals in Lahore. It then captured the Season 1 global championship in Jakarta.

“This victory belongs first and foremost to our players,” said Chaudhry Waqas Ramzan, Director of Walee and 4Thrives Walee.

He praised the players for their discipline, resilience and belief in one another. He also said defending a championship brings additional pressure because every opponent enters the competition determined to defeat the defending champion.

Walee Expands Its Esports Investment

Walee acquired 4Thrives in July 2026 following the team’s global championship campaign.

The acquisition brought the players under the 4Thrives Walee identity. It also marked a strategic investment by Walee in competitive gaming in Pakistan.

The partnership combines 4Thrives’ competitive record with Walee’s capabilities in technology, media, content, audience engagement and brand partnerships.

“For Walee, this achievement further validates our decision to invest in 4Thrives and the long-term potential of esports in Pakistan,” Ramzan said.

He added that Walee aims to support professional structures, commercial opportunities and career pathways for Pakistani esports players.

Current 4Thrives Walee Roster

The current roster includes:

Shayan Asad “IQ”

Falak Sher “FALAK”

Hasnain Rehman “T24”

Muhammad Huzaifa “HUZAIFA”

Sameer Khan “NOCKi”

The players are supported by the team’s management and performance staff.

The squad entered the South Asia Finals as reigning regional and global champions. Its successful title defence underlined the consistency of the roster and its ability to compete on international stages.

Next Stop: PMGO 2026 Season 2 Global Stage

With qualification secured, 4Thrives Walee will now prepare for the PMGO 2026 Season 2 global event.

The team will seek to build on its recent international success while continuing to represent Pakistan on the global PUBG MOBILE stage.

The latest victory also adds to the growing international visibility of Pakistan’s esports talent. Competitive gaming has created new opportunities for players, teams, brands and content creators across the country.

About 4Thrives Walee

4Thrives Walee is a Pakistani competitive PUBG MOBILE team. The team won the PMGO 2026 Season 1 South Asia Finals and the PMGO 2026 Season 1 global championship.

Following its acquisition by Walee in July 2026, the team competes under the 4Thrives Walee identity at regional and international esports events.

About Walee

Walee is a technology-led media and digital ecosystem company operating across content, creators, commerce, entertainment and audience engagement.

Through its investment in 4Thrives Walee, the company aims to support the professional development of esports in Pakistan. It also seeks to create opportunities for gaming talent and connect brands with Pakistan’s growing digital gaming community.

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