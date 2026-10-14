Fakt Exhibitions and PPMA Partner for 3P Pakistan and Ideal Home Expo 2027

Fakt Exhibitions and PPMA sign an MoU to promote 3P Pakistan 2027 and Ideal Home Expo 2027.

Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. and the Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly promote two major events in 2027: 3P Pakistan 2027 – International Plastic, Printing & Packaging Exhibition and Ideal Home Expo 2027.

The agreement was signed at the PPMA office. Through this partnership, both organisations aim to create new business opportunities, encourage innovation and support market development. Moreover, the two exhibitions will serve different audiences, including industrial businesses and consumers.

3P Pakistan 2027 to Showcase Industrial Solutions

First, 3P Pakistan 2027 will bring together manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry professionals from the plastic, printing and packaging sectors.

The exhibition will showcase modern machinery, emerging technologies and industrial solutions. In addition, it will provide opportunities for business networking, partnerships and international trade.

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Furthermore, the event will highlight sustainable manufacturing practices and the responsible use of plastics. As a result, participating businesses will have a platform to explore industry developments and potential collaborations.

Ideal Home Expo 2027 to Connect Brands with Consumers

Meanwhile, Ideal Home Expo 2027 will offer businesses and brands a dedicated platform to engage directly with consumers.

The exhibition will feature a wide range of home, lifestyle and consumer products. In turn, participating companies will be able to promote their brands, introduce new products, generate sales and connect with potential customers.

Additionally, the event aims to strengthen links between businesses and consumers. This approach will create opportunities for product promotion and market expansion.

Partnership Supports Business and Industrial Growth

Through this collaboration, Fakt Exhibitions and PPMA have reaffirmed their commitment to Pakistan’s industrial development and commercial growth.

Both organisations aim to facilitate business opportunities across manufacturing, trade and consumer markets. To achieve this, they will use specialised exhibition platforms to bring businesses and potential customers together.

Ultimately, the partnership aims to help participating companies showcase their products, develop industry connections and reach new markets in 2027.

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