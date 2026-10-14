Unsafe LPG Installations in Residential Buildings Raise Safety Concerns in Karachi

Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman of the Consumers Association of Pakistan, and M. Ali Haider, Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan LPG Marketers Association, call for urgent LPG safety inspections in residential buildings.

Unsafe liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage and distribution systems in residential buildings could put lives at risk, warned Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman of the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP), and M. Ali Haider, Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan LPG Marketers Association.

The two representatives called for urgent safety inspections across Sindh, particularly Karachi. They raised concerns about apartment buildings where LPG is reportedly stored and supplied to multiple flats through shared pipelines without adequate safety checks.

They expressed these concerns during a joint press conference at the CAP office. Both stressed that authorities must ensure residential LPG installations comply with applicable regulations and technical standards.

Authorities Urged to Inspect Apartment Buildings

Kaukab Iqbal urged the Commissioner Karachi, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Civil Defence and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to coordinate a comprehensive inspection programme.

He said inspections should cover LPG storage tanks, cylinders, pipelines, regulators, ventilation systems and firefighting equipment. Authorities should also examine emergency exits and other essential safety arrangements. Furthermore, officials should ensure that building management addresses any deficiencies promptly under the relevant laws and standards.

Iqbal also stressed the importance of transparency in property transactions. He said consumers should receive clear information about gas and electricity connections, regulatory approvals and essential facilities before booking or purchasing an apartment.

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He added that building management committees and residents’ associations must prioritise occupant safety. In particular, they should protect residents’ lives and investments by ensuring that shared LPG systems meet the required standards.

Licensed Companies and Qualified Professionals Essential

M. Ali Haider urged building management committees and residents’ associations to arrange LPG installations only through OGRA-licensed marketing companies and their authorised distributors.

He emphasised that trained, qualified and certified professionals should carry out all installation work. By contrast, unqualified plumbers and non-standard fittings from ordinary hardware stores can increase the risk of gas leaks and serious accidents.

Haider explained that LPG is heavier than air. Consequently, leaking gas can collect in low-lying areas, making poorly ventilated basements particularly dangerous.

He called for proper assessments of storage locations and installation arrangements in line with Pakistani regulations and relevant international standards, including NFPA 58, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Code.

Regular Maintenance and Safety Checks Needed

Haider clarified that LPG can serve as an efficient fuel when operators use approved cylinders or compliant storage systems. Properly designed and maintained pipelines can also support safe distribution.

However, he warned that unsafe, unregulated and non-standard installation practices create serious risks. Therefore, residential buildings need appropriate ventilation, leak testing, emergency procedures and regular inspections.

He said these measures would help reduce the likelihood of accidents and improve safety for residents.

Association Offers Technical Support

Haider also said the Pakistan LPG Marketers Association was working on inspection arrangements involving the Commissioner Karachi, Civil Defence and third-party inspectors to assess LPG retail outlets under the relevant regulatory framework.

The association, he added, was willing to support efforts to include residential buildings using shared LPG distribution systems in these inspections.

He appreciated CAP’s initiative to highlight the issue and offered technical cooperation to improve safety and regulatory compliance across the sector.

Joint Call for Stronger Enforcement

Both representatives called for closer coordination among government authorities, regulators, licensed LPG companies and residential building associations.

They urged the relevant departments to conduct regular inspections, enforce applicable safety requirements and increase public awareness. Ultimately, they said, timely action and responsible management are essential to prevent avoidable accidents and protect residents across Sindh.

Kaukab Iqbal

Chairman, Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP)

M. Ali Haider

Senior Vice Chairman, Pakistan LPG Marketers Association

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