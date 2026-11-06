Meta Blocks 176,000 WhatsApp Accounts Linked to Recycled SIM Numbers in Pakistan

The action follows a PTA request to curb cyber fraud involving inactive and recycled mobile numbers, with 5,000 numbers set to be reported to Meta every month.

Meta has blocked 176,000 WhatsApp accounts linked to recycled mobile numbers following a request from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The move aims to prevent cyber fraud involving inactive and cancelled SIM cards.

According to officials, fraudsters had been misusing WhatsApp accounts registered on deactivated or recycled mobile numbers. The misuse prompted complaints and raised concerns about account security.

PTA Shares Recycled Number Data with Meta

PTA officials said Meta blocked the accounts after receiving information from the telecom regulator.

Telecom operators currently hold around 16 million recycled mobile numbers. The PTA has shared details of 10 million numbers with Meta to help identify accounts linked to these connections.

Monthly Data-Sharing Mechanism Agreed

The PTA and Meta have also agreed on a mechanism to identify and block WhatsApp accounts associated with inactive mobile numbers.

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Under the arrangement, the regulator will share details of 5,000 recycled numbers with Meta every month. Meta will then block associated accounts in phases.

The process aims to strengthen coordination between the regulator and the technology company while addressing the misuse of recycled mobile connections.

Meta Resolves 82% of Complaints

PTA officials also revealed that Meta resolved 82% of the complaints it received last year.

The development highlights ongoing cooperation between the regulator and Meta to address digital fraud and improve account security in Pakistan.

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