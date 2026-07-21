REAP Delegation: Pakistan Rice Exporters Explore China Trade Opportunities

A 17-member REAP delegation meets Chinese buyers and importers in Guangzhou to strengthen rice, sesame, and maize exports.

REAP Delegation arrived in Guangzhou to explore new trade opportunities with Chinese businesses and promote Pakistan’s agricultural exports. The 17-member delegation from the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) is visiting China from July 20 to July 24, 2026.

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Guangzhou welcomed the delegation at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. The mission also hosted a welcome dinner on July 20, 2026, for the visiting exporters.

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B2B Meetings with Chinese Buyers

The Consulate General of Pakistan Guangzhou, in collaboration with the Guangdong Chamber of Commerce of Importers and Exporters (GDCCIE), arranged a business-to-business matchmaking event.

The event connected 17 Pakistani rice exporters with 18 Chinese companies. Representatives discussed cooperation opportunities in the grains sector, including rice, sesame, and maize.

Muhammad Imran, Trade and Investment Counsellor, highlighted China’s growing market potential for agricultural products. He said the mission would support businesses from both countries through targeted B2B connections.

He also invited Chinese companies to participate in the upcoming FoodAgro exhibition, scheduled for November 23–26, 2026, in Karachi, Pakistan.

Muhammad Javed Jillani, Senior Vice Chairman of REAP and delegation leader, appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani mission and GDCCIE. He said stronger business links between Pakistan and China could increase agricultural exports and create new opportunities.

Consul General Discusses Export Challenges

The delegation met Sardar Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, on July 21, 2026.

The Consul General discussed Pakistan’s rice export potential with the delegation. He reviewed trade trends from the past three years and asked exporters about challenges in the Chinese market.

The exporters shared their experiences and highlighted issues affecting rice exports to China. They requested support from the Pakistani government and the mission to address these challenges through engagement with Chinese authorities.

The delegation also presented an overview of Pakistan’s rice industry and its position in the global market. Members expressed confidence in expanding rice exports and strengthening trade relations between Pakistan and China.

The Consul General encouraged exporters to maintain regular communication with the mission and Chinese business partners to develop long-term commercial relationships.

Trade Promotion Mission Continues

The REAP delegation will visit Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Dongguan during its China tour. The exporters will meet rice, sesame seed, and maize importers and buyers to promote Pakistan’s trade interests.

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Guangzhou has arranged targeted B2B meetings in South China. The initiative aims to create practical business partnerships and make the delegation’s visit productive.

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