Extension project of Islamabad’s Blue Area commercial hub to create job opportunities, attract investment: PM

News Desk 7 hours ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan says launching the Islamabad Blue Area multi-billion rupees commercial project will not only provide jobs but will also attract investment from overseas Pakistanis. 

In a tweet, he said one mega project will be launched in Lahore and one in Karachi soon.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the proposed site of Blue Area opposite to F-9 Park in Islamabad today (Sunday).

The Prime Minister was briefed that the receipts from the commercial auction, to be held next month, will be utilized primarily for rehabilitation of the federal capital, provision of services and improvement of environment.

A portion will also be utilized for construction of low cost housing, particularly for provision of dignified accommodation to residents of approved katchi abadis through Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority.

This initiative coupled with several incentives to the construction sector, including ease of deposit in Advance Tax on pro rata basis, will encourage investment, result in job creation and speed up economic activity in the country.

Particular instructions have been given to preserve trees in this venture.

