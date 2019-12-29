EU calls for Negotiated Settlement of Pakistan -India Disputes

LONDON – Vice President of European Parliament Fabio Massimo Castaldo has said that people of Pakistan should be proud of their forces for defeating terrorism in the country to a great extent.

In an interview with APP, in Lahore on Sunday, he said that Europe understands the need to eradicate poverty as poverty can make a person easy victim of radicalization.

The Vice President of European Parliament said the GSP-Plus status offered to Pakistan is for overcoming financial challenges and poverty.

On Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, he said many people are suffering in Kashmir due to the violations of human rights.

He said India should foster dialogue with Pakistan on all disputes and bury the hatchet for collective good of people and lasting peace in the region.

Vice President, European Parliament said he is ready to mediate between Pakistan and India if the two countries wish so.

On the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in India, Fabio Massimo urged India to reconsider the CAA for the sake of its rich traditions and preserving multi-culturalism.

