Aesthetic Life CEO Meets FPCCI President to Discuss Business Opportunities

Ghazanfar Farooq, CEO of Aesthetic Life, called on Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), at the President Secretariat in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, corporate development and opportunities to strengthen commercial activities in Pakistan’s aesthetic industry.

The discussion also focused on promoting business initiatives and encouraging professional growth across relevant sectors.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh appreciated the efforts of Aesthetic Life. He also reaffirmed FPCCI’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and professional development across different business sectors.

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The meeting highlighted the importance of collaboration between industry stakeholders and business organisations. Such engagement can help explore new opportunities and support the growth of Pakistan’s business community.

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