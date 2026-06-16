The digital payments ecosystem in Pakistan has taken another step forward as easypaisa launched QR-enabled payment solutions at Islamabad International Airport. The initiative was introduced in collaboration with the Pakistan Airports Authority and the State Bank of Pakistan to support a more connected and cashless travel experience.

The move aims to modernize payment interactions across the airport while improving convenience for millions of annual visitors. Through QR and digital wallet-based transactions, travelers can now access a faster and more seamless payment experience across selected consumer touchpoints.

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easypaisa Digital Payments Expansion

As part of the rollout, easypaisa deployed QR payment infrastructure across multiple customer interaction areas within the airport. The initiative aligns with broader efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s digital economy and encourage wider financial inclusion.

According to statements made during the launch ceremony, the project reflects ongoing collaboration between public institutions and private sector partners to accelerate digital transformation.

Islamabad Airport Cashless Experience

The launch ceremony took place at Islamabad International Airport and included representatives from airport management and easypaisa leadership. Officials highlighted the airport’s role as a key national gateway and described the project as an important milestone for digital adoption.

Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed stated that digitization at major public infrastructure points can help strengthen financial access and contribute to a digital-first environment.

Pakistan Airports Authority Partnership

The partnership between easypaisa and the Pakistan Airports Authority focuses on improving payment accessibility while reducing dependence on cash transactions.

Shahzad Khan, Chief Business Officer, stated that QR enablement supports Pakistan’s broader cashless economy objectives and aligns with the State Bank of Pakistan’s financial inclusion goals.

Additionally, the initiative emphasizes secure and always-available payment experiences for travelers.

State Bank Of Pakistan Digital Vision

The project also supports ongoing efforts under Pakistan’s wider cashless initiatives. easypaisa stated that it continues working with public institutions to expand QR adoption by simplifying merchant onboarding and increasing awareness.

The company noted that stronger digital infrastructure can encourage wider participation in formal financial systems.

easypaisa Growth And Financial Inclusion

With more than 60 million registered users, easypaisa continues expanding digital financial services across Pakistan. The company said its focus remains on improving access for both existing users and underserved communities.

As Pakistan’s digital banking ecosystem evolves, airport payment digitization may become another example of how financial services are being integrated into everyday experiences.