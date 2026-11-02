easypaisa Digital Bank Reports PKR 13.30 Billion Pre-Tax Profit in Nine Months

easypaisa digital bank reported a profit before tax (PBT) of PKR 13.30 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. Profit after tax (PAT) reached PKR 7.41 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) stood at PKR 12.31.

The bank’s Board of Directors approved the financial statements for the period. PBT increased 2.35 times compared with the corresponding period last year.

The bank attributed its performance to an expanding customer base, higher transaction volumes and continued investment in technology, talent, customer acquisition and digital innovation.

Revenue Grows 38.53% to PKR 46.67 Billion

Total revenue increased 38.53% year-on-year to PKR 46.67 billion. Growth came from lending, treasury operations and fee-based services.

Net markup income rose 37%, supported by growth in the lending portfolio and treasury investments. Strong customer deposit growth also supported this performance.

Fee-based income increased 40.63%. Higher revenues from online payments, disbursements, collections and insurance products contributed to the increase.

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Non-markup expenses reached PKR 32.80 billion. The bank linked the rise to revenue growth and investment in customer acquisition, engagement and merchant penetration. Higher digital lending volumes also increased risk-sharing costs.

The cost-to-income ratio stood at 70.27%.

Deposits Rise 59.06% to PKR 174.39 Billion

Customer deposits increased 59.06% year-on-year to PKR 174.39 billion. The bank maintained a CASA ratio of 96.99%, while current accounts represented 79% of deposits.

Net advances reached PKR 31.65 billion. This resulted in an advances-to-deposit ratio of 18.15%.

The bank reported non-performing loans at 2.91% of gross advances. Its coverage ratio stood at 165.07%, reflecting its reported asset-quality position.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio reached 27.54% as of September 30, 2026. This remained above the regulatory requirement.

PACRA Upgrades Long-Term Rating to AA-

In July 2026, the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) upgraded easypaisa’s long-term entity rating to “AA-”. It maintained the bank’s short-term rating at “A1”.

The bank said PACRA recognised its financial performance, risk management, asset quality and improved capital position.

CEO Highlights Expansion Beyond Payments

Jahanzeb Khan, President and CEO of easypaisa digital bank, said the results showed that the bank’s growth was translating into strong financial performance.

He said the bank was building a wider digital banking ecosystem beyond payments. Its expanding customer base, growing deposits and increasing adoption of digital financial services supported this strategy.

Khan said the bank would deepen customer relationships through lending, savings, remittances and Islamic banking. He added that financial inclusion and Pakistan’s digital economy remained key priorities.

The bank plans to expand its digital ecosystem and lending portfolio. It also aims to strengthen customer engagement across foreign exchange, Islamic banking, credit cards and remittances.

Serving More Than 60 Million Registered Users

easypaisa said it has more than 60 million registered users. It described itself as Pakistan’s first digital bank to begin commercial operations.

The bank said its services support the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision of inclusive economic growth. It aims to serve existing customers and reach people who remain unbanked or underbanked.

About easypaisa Digital Bank

easypaisa is a Pakistani digital bank backed by Telenor Group and Ant Group. Telenor Group operates in the telecommunications sector across Asia and the Nordic region. Ant Group is behind Alipay, a major open internet platform.

The bank provides digital financial services to customers across Pakistan.