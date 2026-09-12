September 12, 2026

Dumlottee-DHA Pipeline Project Set to Tackle Karachi’s Water Shortfall

Web Desk September 12, 2026

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab signed the contract with Brigadier (Retd) Adnan Akhtar Ali of FWO at the KW&SC head office in Karachi.

Murtaza Wahab signs contract with FWO for the Dumlottee-DHA water supply pipeline project in Karachi

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab signs the Dumlottee-DHA water supply pipeline contract with FWO representative Brigadier (Retd) Adnan Akhtar Ali

KARACHI, September 12, 2026: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) has awarded the Dumlottee-DHA water supply pipeline project to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), marking a major step towards addressing the water shortage in DHA.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab signed the contract with Brigadier (Retd) Adnan Akhtar Ali of FWO at the KW&SC head office in Karachi.

The project involves the construction of a 36-kilometre dedicated water supply pipeline from Dumlottee to DHA. The Rs14.23 billion project also includes a pumping station and filtration plant.

DHA Faces 15 MGD Water Shortfall

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Member of the National Assembly, thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Station Commander Cantonment Board Clifton Karachi Brigadier Imran Asghar for their efforts to achieve the project’s financial close.

Dr Baig said DHA requires around 20 million gallons per day (MGD) of water. However, the area currently receives only 4 to 5 MGD.

As a result, DHA faces a water shortfall of around 15 MGD. The dedicated Dumlottee-DHA pipeline aims to bridge this gap and improve the area’s water supply.

Students present Hamd and Naat during a Milad gathering organised by Shaheen Secondary School Malir Campus

FWO Targets 15-Month Completion

The project covers the construction of the pipeline, pumping station and filtration plant. FWO expects to complete the work within 15 months.

Dr Baig described the project as an important development for DHA residents. He said the initiative could help turn the vision of a tanker-free DHA into reality.

The project is expected to strengthen the area’s water supply system and reduce dependence on water tankers once completed.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Ishtiaq Baig with Mövenpick Hotel Karachi management during a meeting on the Moroccan Food Festival.

Moroccan Food Festival Preparations Discussed at Mövenpick Hotel Karachi

Web Desk September 12, 2026
Students presenting Hamd and Naat at a Milad gathering at Shaheen Secondary School Malir Campus in Karachi

Students present Hamd and Naat during a Milad gathering organised by Shaheen Secondary School Malir Campus

Web Desk September 12, 2026
FPCCI Corporate Relations and Communication Committee meeting at Federation House Karachi

FPCCI Committee Discusses Export Growth and National R&D Strategy

Web Desk September 12, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com