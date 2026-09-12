Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab signed the contract with Brigadier (Retd) Adnan Akhtar Ali of FWO at the KW&SC head office in Karachi.

KARACHI, September 12, 2026: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) has awarded the Dumlottee-DHA water supply pipeline project to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), marking a major step towards addressing the water shortage in DHA.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab signed the contract with Brigadier (Retd) Adnan Akhtar Ali of FWO at the KW&SC head office in Karachi.

The project involves the construction of a 36-kilometre dedicated water supply pipeline from Dumlottee to DHA. The Rs14.23 billion project also includes a pumping station and filtration plant.

DHA Faces 15 MGD Water Shortfall

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Member of the National Assembly, thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Station Commander Cantonment Board Clifton Karachi Brigadier Imran Asghar for their efforts to achieve the project’s financial close.

Dr Baig said DHA requires around 20 million gallons per day (MGD) of water. However, the area currently receives only 4 to 5 MGD.

As a result, DHA faces a water shortfall of around 15 MGD. The dedicated Dumlottee-DHA pipeline aims to bridge this gap and improve the area’s water supply.

Students present Hamd and Naat during a Milad gathering organised by Shaheen Secondary School Malir Campus

FWO Targets 15-Month Completion

The project covers the construction of the pipeline, pumping station and filtration plant. FWO expects to complete the work within 15 months.

Dr Baig described the project as an important development for DHA residents. He said the initiative could help turn the vision of a tanker-free DHA into reality.

The project is expected to strengthen the area’s water supply system and reduce dependence on water tankers once completed.

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