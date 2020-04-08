Dr. Kashif Motan offered Consultancy services to Commissioner Karachi to build a Quarantine and Isolation Center

KARACHI – In an official communique by the Digital Content Producers, International think tank to Iftikhar Shallwani it was suggested that with the increasingly exponential growth of the Covid19, as according to independent international experts expecting over a million critical cases just in Karachi whilst the expected number of infected can rise up to 6-7 million over the period of the next few weeks.

Keeping the scenario in view, as presently all the hospitals have exhausted their resources and capacities the best way would be to establish a temporary quarantine facility for 3 -6 months.

Hence it was suggested that commissioner initiates and executes the conversion of CDGK parking plaza, Baradari/Polo Ground, Railway building (Old Hyatt Regency building) National Cricket Stadium & the Hockey Stadium into Commissioner Karachi quarantine & isolation facilities in collaboration with Dr. Kashif Moten and his team of experts who have generously offered their services the think tank comprising of intellectuals, local and international health care professionals, volunteers and experts are keen to help & assist the commissioner office and the government of Sind in establishing these facilities.

In these facilities moderately infected patients can be kept in isolation till they are completely cured and only the extremely critical maybe transferred out to the hospitals. International team of Covid expert doctors have also offered their telemedicine services at these locations. He further added that many charities up to a certain extent can take care of the food, medication leaving lesser burden on the government.

