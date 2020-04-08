Moroccan Envoy offer condolence over death of Mir Javed

KARACHI – Ambassador of Morocco H.E. Mohammad Karmoune has offered his heartfelt condolence and expressed grief over the sad demise of Chairman Jang Group Mir Javed-ur-Rehman who passed away recently. In a condolence letter to Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman Editor-in-Chief Jang/GEO, H.E. Mohammad Karmoune mentioned that Javed-ur-Rehman was a noble person and was an asset of journalism in Pakistan whose services will always be remembered. He has prayed ALLAH Almighty to grant the departed soul highest place in Heaven and give family members strength to bear this irreparable loss.

