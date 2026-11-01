World Culture Festival Karachi 2026 Showcases Music, Film, Theatre and Dance on Day Four

World Culture Festival Karachi 2026 presents international music, theatre and dance performances on its fourth day.

The fourth day of the 3rd World Culture Festival Karachi 2026 featured music, film, theatre and dance performances at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The programme included the musical masterclass “Strings, Harmony and Counterpoint”, a screening of Pakistani film Wakhri, the theatre performance “Chicha”, the musical programme “Crossfade” and the dance showcase “Beats Galore”.

International Artists Lead Music Masterclass

The day began with an international music masterclass conducted by ALIF DUO, representing the United Arab Emirates, South Korea and France.

Titled “Strings, Harmony and Counterpoint”, the session offered practical training in Western classical music. Artists Seulki Lee and Antonin Le Faure introduced participants to techniques for playing the violin, viola and cello. They also discussed musical harmony and the interplay between instruments.

During the session, Antonin Le Faure said he had studied music from Asian, African and other countries. He described curiosity as essential to learning music. He added that every note had its own significance and purpose.

Le Faure said people could truly learn music only when they felt it.

Seulki Lee observed that audiences could notice even the slightest change in a musical note. She said artificial intelligence could not replace musicians because music expressed human emotions.

Artists and music students from different countries took part in the masterclass.

Pakistani Film Wakhri Draws Audience

The festival also screened the Pakistani film Wakhri, attracting a large audience.

After the screening, director Eram Parveen Bilal joined a discussion through video link. Producer Abid Merchant attended in person.

The discussion explored different aspects of the film. Audience members also participated in a question-and-answer session.

Uruguay Presents Theatre Performance Chicha

The Uruguayan theatre group Grieta Teatro presented “Chicha”, featuring solo performer Betina Andarina.

The 45-minute production combined physical theatre, clowning and music. It used body movements and memories to explore human emotions, silence and stories from the past.

The performance blended acting and music to entertain audiences while encouraging reflection on human experiences.

Crossfade Brings Together International Musicians

The international musical programme “Crossfade” brought together performers from Japan, France, Pakistan and Serbia.

Juna Serita represented Japan, Zakaria Haffar represented France, Asteria performed for Pakistan and Aleksander represented Serbia.

The artists presented distinctive musical styles and melodies, entertaining audiences with their performances.

Beats Galore Celebrates International Dance

The fourth day concluded with “Beats Galore”, a dance showcase featuring performers from several countries.

The participating artists included Valerie Green from the United States; Josh Middleton and Rebecca Solomon from the United Kingdom; Away Runakuna from Ecuador; Cia Livre de Dança da Rocinha from Brazil; Sherene Joseph from Singapore; and Tina Zubovic and SOVAPA Students from Croatia.

The performers presented dance styles reflecting their different cultural traditions.

Their performances captivated the audience, while applause filled the auditorium. The venue remained packed throughout the programme.

Festival Continues Until November 22

The 3rd World Culture Festival Karachi 2026 brings together more than 1,000 international artists from over 150 countries. More than 500 Pakistani artists are also participating.

The 25-day festival features theatre, music, dance and visual arts. It aims to showcase cultures, artistic expressions and traditions from around the world.

Organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the festival will continue until November 22. Members of the public can attend through free registration.

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