PATIALA – Organized by Nabha Social Welfare Cultural Club, 27th Sq. Nirmal Singh Nahila and Late Gurkeerat Singh Thuhi Memorial Cultural Fair, Punjabi language writer, journalist, and filmmaker Dr. Jagmail Singh Bhathuan honored with the “Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha Award 2020”.

Dr. Jagmail Singh Bhathuan has authored several historically important books, including “Yug Pursh Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha”. His wife Dr. Ravinder Kaur Ravi , Assistant Professor, Department of Music, Punjabi University Patiala, also has authored five books on contributions of Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha’s to mother tongue Punjabi.

On this occasion, Manjit Singh Aujla, Dr. JP Narula, Edu Sarif, DSP Aakashdeep, Navjit Buter also honored for their services in various fields.

The Chief Guest of the fair was Sadhu Singh Dharmasot, Municipal Council President Rajneesh Mittal, SDM Suba Singh, Amardeep Singh Khanna Chairman, Development Trust, Ex-DIG Punjab Police Harinder Singh Chahal. On this occasion, Gurpreet Singh Dharmasot, President Jaspreet Singh, Gurtej Singh Kaul, Saromani Kavi Darshan Butar, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Jainender Singh, Assistant Professors Dr. Ravinder Kaur Ravi, Inderjit Singh Chiku, Harjit Singh, Advocate Makhan Singh, Jagjit Singh Duladdy, Daljit Singh Sandhu, Babu Singh Khatra, Sher Singh Saholi, Subha Singh Singh, Sukhwant Singh Kaul, , Balwinder Singh Dhingi, Gurbachan Singh Bilu Mulewal, Paramjit Singh Kalarmajri, Ichheman Bhojomajri, Ajay Verma, Mushtaq Ali King, Himt Bansal, Jeevan Laal Gupta president Agarwal Sabha, members and viewers of the club were present.

Like this: Like Loading...