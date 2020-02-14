Jagmail Singh Bhathuan
LIFESTYLE

Dr. Jagmail Singh Bhathuan honored with the “Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha Award 2020

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

PATIALA – Organized by Nabha Social Welfare Cultural Club, 27th Sq. Nirmal Singh Nahila and Late Gurkeerat Singh Thuhi Memorial Cultural Fair, Punjabi language writer, journalist, and filmmaker Dr. Jagmail  Singh Bhathuan honored with the “Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha Award 2020”.

Dr. Jagmail Singh Bhathuan has authored several historically important books, including “Yug Pursh Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha”. His wife Dr. Ravinder Kaur Ravi , Assistant Professor, Department of Music, Punjabi University Patiala, also has authored five books on contributions of Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha’s to mother tongue  Punjabi.

On this occasion, Manjit Singh Aujla, Dr. JP Narula, Edu Sarif, DSP Aakashdeep, Navjit Buter also honored for their services in various fields.

The Chief Guest of the fair was Sadhu Singh Dharmasot, Municipal Council President Rajneesh Mittal, SDM Suba Singh, Amardeep Singh Khanna Chairman, Development Trust, Ex-DIG Punjab Police Harinder Singh Chahal. On this occasion, Gurpreet Singh Dharmasot, President Jaspreet Singh, Gurtej Singh Kaul, Saromani Kavi Darshan Butar, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Jainender Singh, Assistant Professors Dr. Ravinder Kaur Ravi, Inderjit Singh Chiku, Harjit Singh, Advocate Makhan Singh, Jagjit Singh Duladdy, Daljit Singh Sandhu, Babu Singh Khatra, Sher Singh Saholi, Subha Singh Singh, Sukhwant Singh Kaul, , Balwinder Singh Dhingi, Gurbachan Singh Bilu Mulewal, Paramjit Singh Kalarmajri, Ichheman Bhojomajri, Ajay Verma, Mushtaq Ali King, Himt Bansal, Jeevan Laal Gupta president Agarwal Sabha, members and viewers of the club were present.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
LIFESTYLE

All About Cheese: The Comprehensive Guide to Swiss Cheese

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Cheese! Everyone loves the stuff and it’s easy to understand why. Cheese is flavorful, rich, sometimes creamy or crumbly, and always comforting. One nation in particular has a particularly soft spot for cheese … The food culture of Switzerland is shaped as much by its melting pot culture (as is evident by its four main […]
HEADLINE LIFESTYLE

Golfers breakfast group monthly breakfast hosted by Shahzad Mobin

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

GBG (Golfers breakfast group) monthly breakfast hosted by its group leader and owner of WALKeize brand Shahzad Mobin,  DIG Police Javed Otho celebrated his Birthday. legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas,and other friends leaders of Business community also graced the event.  
LIFESTYLE

13-day-long theatre festival begins At Alhamra Arts Center .

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

LAHORE: The 13-day long Theatre Festival will begin at Alhamra Art Center the Mall from August 30. In this festival 15 renowned theater groups including Mass Foundation, LUMS University, Zig Zag media production, Sangat theatre, Aks theatre, Nau-ratan Production, Punjab University, Sirimiri Production, Orange Media Production, Ajoka theatre, Azaad theatre and others will stage their […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.