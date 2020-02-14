LIFESTYLE

PF Chang’s Brings You the Perfect Valentine’s Day Retreat in Karachi

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – The Asian themed dining restaurant, PF Chang’s has announced a special deal for Valentine’s Day on Friday, 14th February, at Com3 in Karachi.

PF Chang’s offers a breathtaking experience in an enchanting ambiance, with its soft lighting and impeccable service and a decadent cuisine of chicken, beef, shrimp, and other noteworthy menu items including desserts. A special 3-course Asian dining menu has been specifically introduced for this special day. 

To celebrate this day of love, PF. Chang’s Valentine’s Day offers a menu for Rs. 5500 per couple and the restaurant would also offer two complimentary cookies to everyone dining at the restaurant. 

About PF Chang’s

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming in Scottsdale, Arizona, P.F. Chang’s roots start much earlier when co-founder, Philip Chiang’s mother introduced fine-dining Chinese food to the United States, offering something no one had experienced before. It was here where Philip learned the ancient techniques of wok cooking that continues to be at the core of P.F. Chang’s today. The restaurant opened its door in Pakistan in 2018, first in Lahore, followed by Karachi.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles

Sahil Frieha Altaf
LIFESTYLE

Frieha Altaf To Fundraise For Child Abuse This ‘Sahil Winter Bazaar’

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – Sahil Foundation is working for the protection of children against abuse and creating awareness regarding it. The organization has been working since 1996 on child protection and against child sexual abuse alongside providing free legal aid, free counseling service, and community-based child protection mechanism. Owing to this and to create the awareness of the […]

Dolmen Shopping Festival
LIFESTYLE

Dolmen Shopping Festival concludes amidst magnificent celebrations

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI – Dolmen Mall, Pakistan’s favorite chain of shopping malls marked the closing ceremony of the Dolmen Shopping Festival (DSF) with a grand event with the gifting ceremony of the 27th shopping festival across its three malls in Clifton, Tariq Road, and Hyderi. The festivities came to an end with a glimpse of the celebrations that will […]

Beautyluxe
LIFESTYLE

Beautyluxe launched a new Fragrance “Juliette Has a Gun”

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI – Beautyluxe launched a new Fragrance “JULIETTE HAS A GUN” at Scentsation Dolmen Mall Clifton.  The event started with a full swing with guests taking pictures at the Media wall and Podium at the Mall and inside the Scentsation Outlet. The event was attended by well-known socialites and famous celebrities.  “Vanilla Vibes” one of […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.