Dolmen Shopping Festival
Dolmen Shopping Festival concludes amidst magnificent celebrations

KARACHI – Dolmen Mall, Pakistan’s favorite chain of shopping malls marked the closing ceremony of the Dolmen Shopping Festival (DSF) with a grand event with the gifting ceremony of the 27th shopping festival across its three malls in Clifton, Tariq Road, and Hyderi. The festivities came to an end with a glimpse of the celebrations that will continue this year.

  • Anoushey Ashraf at the concluding ceremony of Dolmen Shopping Festival

Hosted by Anoushay Ashraf, the ceremony was held to conclude the annual DSF celebrations and honor the grand prize winners, the winners of the festival who won gifts and vouchers over the span of 17 days and to celebrate the festivities with all who visited. Gifts and grand shopping sprees included high worth watches, electronics, sound systems and airline tickets among many others.

  • Anoushey Ashraf with the winner of Dolmen Shopping Festival

The grand prize worth Rs. 2 million in shopping sprees was announced consecutively across the three malls at a closing ceremony that attracted mall visitors, influencers, media, and patrons.

This winter season, Dolmen Mall stood apart yet again by bringing together a complete family festival with activities and fun engagements for customers through a specially created fairytale theme with games, kingdom under the sea, enchanted forest, instant prizes, drum circle performances, mascot performances, exciting and engaging activities, magic show, circus performance along with enticing Dolmen Draws. Visitors witnessed various weekend attractions, Quaid day tributes, mascot parades, mesmerizing performances, and acts.

  • Anoushey Ashraf with the winners and the team of Dolmen

Danish Ali, Anoushay Ashraf, Ali Gul Pir, and Mehak Raheel Khan were actively endorsing the DSF festivities on social media while promoting a pledge to undertake plastic-free shopping.

Throughout DSF, brands offered discounts, sales, DSF deals, latest winter collections, and wedding bundles.  Much awaited brands like Nando’s, Bonanza Satrangi, launched their stores at Dolmen Mall Clifton. 

Director Marketing Dolmen Group, Ms. Anum Nadeem, shared her thoughts on the festival, “At this momentous occasion, we wish all our customers a very happy new year. We are extremely proud and happy to have had such a tremendous turnout at the Dolmen Shopping Festival. We will continue to make this tradition of the Dolmen Shopping Festival better every year!’

Follow #DolmenMall #LetsDSF and #OnceUponATimeAtDolmen on social media, for more announcements and updates on the event

