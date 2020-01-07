KARACHI – BankIslami Pakistan Limited, one of the leading Islamic banks of Pakistan with a network of 330 branches in 114 cities, has extended its agreement for the year 2020, with Premier Systems (Pvt) Ltd. (Audi in Pakistan), Pakistan’s No. 1 luxury premium automobile brand.

With the successful completion of three years of Alliance, both BankIslami and Audi in Pakistan have reaffirmed their continued commitment to mutually serve the Automobile Industry of Pakistan and offer customized financing packages to Audi customers across the country through their featured product of Auto Finance.

Mr. Bilal Fiaz – Head of Consumer Banking, BankIslami and Mr. Muhammad Yasin Khan – Chief Financial Officer (CFO) – Premier Systems (Pvt.) Ltd. (Audi in Pakistan), further fortified this successful partnership by signing the agreement in a meeting held in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bilal Fiaz remarked “With the growing prosperity of our venture, this signing is another milestone for the organizations as well as the customers who will profit from our unique auto financing solutions.

Speaking at the occasion Mr. Muhammad Yasin Khan, Chief Financial Officer of Premier Systems (Pvt) Ltd, said “Driving away in an Audi has never been easier. This Strategic Alliance between Bank Islami and Audi in Pakistan will enable us to offer unmatched offers to our valued customers, who can now avail exceptional deals in terms of competitive pricing, fast track processing, waivers in processing charges, priority vehicle delivery and exclusive coverage provided by renowned Takaful companies at competitive premium rates.

Like this: Like Loading...