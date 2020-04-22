SSGC operation Girft: one more gas thief arrested

KARACHI – Intensifying operation girft SSGC’s SS&CGTO team conducted a raid in Liaqatabad, Karachi on a cottage industry of Powder Coating Steel Furniture. SSGC task force arrested owner of the Powder Coating Steel Furniture, Zeshan Ahmed, who was stealing gas from direct supply line of SSGC.

Owner of the cottage industry of Powder Coating Steel Furniture was using gas load approx 900 CFT/HR at 6PSI pressure. All equipment being used for stealing gas, including pipes etc, was taken in custody. FIR was registered against the culprit and further action will be taken against them.

Owner of the cottage industry of Powder Coating Steel Furniture Zeshan Ahmed is arrested raid handed during the raid where the gas was being stolen direct from Company’s line.

CGTO Chief, Brig. (R) Muhammad Abuzar says that SSGC is a national organization and natural gas is a national asset, therefore, no one will be allowed to steal gas which is a major contributor to the increase of UFG (Unaccounted for Gas). Further he added that this operation against gas thieves will be intensified to bring miscreants to justice in future.

