Dawlance donates & delivers 120 appliances to Indus Hospital to fight COVID-19

KARACHI – Dawlance has completed the delivery of its appliances ranging from Refrigerators, Air-conditioners, electric kettles, Microwave Ovens and water dispensers, as a generous donation to The Indus Hospital (TIH). These appliances will help TIH in the nation’s fight against the threat of Coronavirus pandemic.

TIH shall be using these advanced appliances from Dawlance, to enhance its capacity, to deliver better care to the patients, while storing large quantities of Corona kits and testing-samples that require ideal temperature (below -20 degrees). This itself is a testimony to reliability of Dawlance appliances.

Dawlance aims to equip the doctors and para-medical staff, who are the frontline force against the virus, so they are enabled to save more lives, with timely diagnosis, medical-care and treatment for the increased number of patients, during this public-health crisis. These products are being used in TIH Laboratories, Blood centre and the Diagnostic-Vans created for Community-based screening in many cities like; Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, etc.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance – Umar Ahsan Khan stated that; “Being a leading brand of Home appliances in Pakistan – Dawlance is committed to make valuable contributions for socio-economic development of the nation, while enhancing the quality of healthcare facilities for the masses, while TIH is providing Free-of-cost, high-quality health-care to everyone.”

Dawlance understands that Pakistan has a weak health-care infrastructure, so it is inspiring the resourceful corporate sector to contribute generously to develop the infrastructure for public-health, safety and a better quality-of-life. Dawlance has an elaborate policy for social-development, promising healthcare, education, awareness and environmental protection on a large-scale.”

“The consumer-focused brand of Dawlance has continued to evolve for more than 4 decades now. As a fully-owned subsidiary of the 3rd largest home appliance manufacturer in Europe – Arcelik Turkey, Dawlance will continue to support the most credible healthcare institutions, and the hospitals designated for COVID-19 treatment. Using digital media and various channels, we are also engaging and informing the public at all levels.” Umar Khan added.

In the wake of this global pandemic threat, hundreds of nations have locked down their cities, to ensure social-distancing, while broad-based precautionary measures are also being taken in Pakistan, to prevent an exponential spread of this ailment. Corporate entities must play a generous role in enabling timely diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients. This way major damage can be prevented.

So far, the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan is manageable, only if the people act responsibly, take precautions, do not leave their homes unnecessarily and wash their hands regularly. The next few weeks are critical to contain and eliminate this disease, so the economic impact of this lockdown can also be minimized, especially for saving the poorest segments of the society. Dawlance is committed to sustainable efforts for the nation, to prevent any socio-economic challenge in future too.

