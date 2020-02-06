Ikram Sehgal
LAHORE

CPNE Unanimously Supports Ikram Sehgal

LAHORE – The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors has thrown its weight behind CPNE member Ikram Sehgal after a propaganda campaign against the Pathfinder Group head was started on social media.

The CPNE members unanimously supported Mr. Sehgal and lauded his efforts in the service of the country on the international stage.

A spate of malicious propaganda against respected CPNE member Ikram Sehgal despite his years of service supporting Pakistan’s image in the world was taken note of by the CPNE Standing Committee on 31 Jan 2020 at its recent meeting in Lahore. 

The CPNE members unanimously supported Sehgal and lauded his efforts in the service of the country on the international stage. To quote the Press Release,

“The CPNE Standing Committee members condemned the ongoing negative propaganda on social media contradictory to the facts regarding the holding of the ceremony on the occasion of World Economic Forum at Davos by Vice President CPNE Ikram Sehgal and also expressed solidarity with him”, unquote.

