August 25, 2026

CPK: Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi Visits Community Policing Karachi Head Office

Web Desk August 25, 2026

Governor Nehal Hashmi praises CPK’s security initiatives and vision for a safer, greener and more peaceful Karachi.

Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi with Murad Ali Soni and Community Policing Karachi team

Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi visits the Community Policing Karachi Head Office.

KARACHI: CPK Head Office was visited by Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi, who appreciated the organisation’s high-tech security initiatives and its vision for a Safe Karachi and Green Karachi.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the efforts of Community Policing Karachi (CPK) to improve safety, promote a greener environment and contribute to peace across the city. He assured the organisation of his full support and cooperation for its initiatives.

Murad Ali Soni, Justice of Peace, Founder and Patron-in-Chief of Community Policing Karachi (CPK), welcomed the governor during the visit. Murad Ali Soni also briefed the governor on CPK’s community policing vision and its ongoing efforts to support a safer Karachi.

The visit also highlighted CPK’s focus on using modern technology and community-based initiatives to strengthen public safety and encourage greater cooperation between citizens and relevant institutions.

Governor Nehal Hashmi was accompanied by his Principal Secretary, Dr Saif, and other senior officials. Members of the CPK team and executive members also attended the meeting.

Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi with Murad Ali Soni and Community Policing Karachi team

Murad Ali Soni, who serves as the CPK in-charge and leads its community-focused initiatives, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to working towards a safer, greener and more peaceful Karachi.

The visit concluded with a reaffirmation of the shared vision of “Safe Karachi, Green Karachi” and the importance of collaborative efforts to turn that vision into reality.

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