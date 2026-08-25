Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Chairman Malik Muhammad Bostan calls for honesty, equality, human rights and peaceful civic efforts inspired by the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH

KARACHI, August 25, 2026: Chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Malik Muhammad Bostan said that genuine love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be reflected in personal conduct, social relations and collective life.

He said the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) provide guidance on justice, equality, honesty, integrity, protection of rights and social welfare. He stressed that Muslims should seek peaceful and constitutional means to promote these principles in society.

Justice at the Heart of Seerat

Bostan said the essence of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) extends beyond worship and individual matters. He described it as a comprehensive model for building a society based on justice, compassion and respect for human dignity.

He said the principles of justice, honesty, equality and protection of human rights could help address social problems and strengthen welfare-oriented communities.

According to Bostan, following these teachings can help reduce oppression, injustice, hatred and intolerance.

He also urged people not to underestimate small acts of kindness, saying every good deed has value and contributes to a stronger and more compassionate society.

Protecting Rights of Vulnerable People

Bostan highlighted the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) regarding the protection of life and property and respectful treatment of women, children, orphans, poor people and other vulnerable members of society.

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He said the modern world continues to face challenges such as injustice, intolerance, violence and human rights violations.

He argued that applying the principles of Seerat-un-Nabi in everyday life could provide a meaningful response to many of these challenges.

Bostan called for people to incorporate honesty, justice, tolerance and respect for others into their personal affairs, businesses and social dealings.

Message for the Younger Generation

Bostan stressed the need to educate young people about the deeper meaning of love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He urged the youth to make the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) a central part of their lives and actions.

He said the message of Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) promotes peace, love, brotherhood, justice, service to humanity and respect for human beings.

Bostan expressed the hope that promoting these values could help create a society based on peace, harmony, compassion and collective welfare.

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