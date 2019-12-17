ISLAMABAD – In an Unprecedented Judgement in the Nation’s History, the Special Court Hearing the High Treason Case Against General (R) Pervez Musharraf Sentenced the Former Military Dictator to Death.

Musharraf Has Been on Trial for High Treason for Imposing a State of Emergency in 2007, and a Special Court Was Constituted by Then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Try Musharraf for Violating the Constitution.

The Verdict Was Split 2-1 and the Detailed Judgement Will Be Issued With in the Next Two Days. The Former Military Ruler is Currently Residing and Under Treatment in Dubai.

“pervez Musharraf Has Been Found Guilty of Article 6 for Violation of the Constitution of Pakistan,” Government Law Officer Salman Nadeem Said.

“Any Person Who Abrogates or Subverts or Suspends or Hold in Abeyance, or Attempts or Conspires to Abrogate or Subvert or Suspend or Hold in Abeyance the Constitution by Use of Force or Show Force or by Any Other Unconstitutional Means Shall Be Guilty of High Treason,” States Article 6 of the Constitution.

A Three-member Special Court Comprising Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (Phc) Waqar Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court (Shc) and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (Lhc) Was Hearing the Case.

Earlier in the Hearing, on Behalf of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (Pti) Government, the Prosecution Team, Led by Advocate Ali Zia Bajwa, Prayed Upon the Court to Amend the Indictment Against the Former Military Ruler.

Bajwa Said the Government Wants to Frame Charges Against Former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, Abdul Hamid Dogar, and Zahid Hamid. “it is Imperative for All Accused to Be Tried Simultaneously. The Aiders and Abettors Should Be Tried as Well.”

