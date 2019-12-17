KARACHI – Emirates airline has announced the appointment of Mohammad Sarhan as their new Vice President for Pakistan. This is part of the airline’s management rotation and positions it to better serve customer needs and respond with agility to market dynamics.

Mohammad Sarhan, Vice President Pakistan said: “Pakistan and Emirates have a special bond that spans 34 years, when our first-ever flight flew from Dubai to Karachi on 25 October 1985. Today, we serve five cities in Pakistan with 67 weekly flights. Pakistan continues to be one of our most important markets and we’re committed to offering our customers convenience, comfort, innovative products and personalised services.

“I’ve always admired the different facets of Pakistan, its people and its culture, and I’m inspired by the country’s massive potential and its growing tourism industry. From the fascinating history and rich culture, to the sumptuous cuisine and breath-taking natural landscape – Pakistan has so much to offer! We will continue to promote Pakistan as a tourist destination to travellers globally and encourage them to visit and experience this great country.

“Our growing base of Pakistani travellers are seeking quality travel experiences worldwide, and we aim to give our customers world-class travel services and value for money to 159 destinations across the globe. I’m really looking forward to my role, working with our local teams, trade partners and strategic associates, further growing our presence in the market, and delighting our customers.”

Previously, Sarhan was Emirates’ Country Manager for Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia. He began his career at Emirates in 2006 as a Commercial Operations Officer, before being promoted as the Commercial Manager. Between 2009 and 2014, he gained experience on three continents as Country Manager for Ivory Coast, Greece and Vietnam. In these years, Sarhan managed commercial operations and teams, enhanced the customer experience, looked for opportunities to better serve the local community, and worked with internal stakeholders across Emirates’ wide span and network.

Sarhan brings with him extensive experience in the aviation industry, which spans over 13 years. He has a track record of successfully elevating the airline’s operations in challenging markets.

