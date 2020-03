KARACHI – According to reports, the coronavirus has been confirmed in 172 people in Sindh, 27 in Punjab, 16 in Balochistan, 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4 in Islamabad and 3 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

KP Health Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra has confirmed one new case of coronavirus, after which number of cases in the province rose to 16.

Taimur Salim Jhagra said that the virus was detected in a man in Abbottabad who came to the country from the UK.

Like this: Like Loading...