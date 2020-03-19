HEADLINEWORLD

Coronavirus :One person dies of every ten minutes in Iran official says

Theazb Web Desk 3 hours ago
0 2 Less than a minute
Coronavirus Outbreak

TEHRAN – Iranian health ministry on Thursday said that one person dies every ten minutes from the coronavirus in the country and some 50 people become infected, as the death toll continues to rise.

The country remains the worst-affected in the Middle East, with 1,284 coronavirus deaths already.

Kianush Jahanpur, the Iranian health ministry’s spokesperson, said at least 1,284 had died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak.

“Based on our information, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus and some 50 people become infected with the virus every hour in Iran,” Jahanpur tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Iranian deputy health minister Alireza Raisi told state TV that health officials had recorded an additional 1,046 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The fight against the highly-contagious virus is being hampered by the harsh US sanctions against Tehran which Washington refuses to remove or soften despite international calls.

Courtesy – AAJ

Tags

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

US sends messages ‘every day’ to begin negotiations: Iran

September 8, 2018

August coffee date: baby Kebab edition coffee!

December 5, 2018

Pakistan releases Mullah Abdul Ghani senior leader of Afghan Taliban on US request

October 28, 2018
Desecration Of Holy Quran

Pakistan’s strong protest: Norway Bans Desecration Of Holy Quran

November 24, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: