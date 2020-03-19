Coronavirus :One person dies of every ten minutes in Iran official says

TEHRAN – Iranian health ministry on Thursday said that one person dies every ten minutes from the coronavirus in the country and some 50 people become infected, as the death toll continues to rise.

The country remains the worst-affected in the Middle East, with 1,284 coronavirus deaths already.

Kianush Jahanpur, the Iranian health ministry’s spokesperson, said at least 1,284 had died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak.

“Based on our information, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus and some 50 people become infected with the virus every hour in Iran,” Jahanpur tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Iranian deputy health minister Alireza Raisi told state TV that health officials had recorded an additional 1,046 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The fight against the highly-contagious virus is being hampered by the harsh US sanctions against Tehran which Washington refuses to remove or soften despite international calls.

