Coronavirus: Miss England “Dr. Bhasha Mukherjee” swaps tiara with stethoscope to help doctors

Web Desk 49 mins ago
Choosing the stethoscope over the tiara, Miss England 2019, Bhasha Mukherjee, has returned to practicing medicine as the world battles with coronavirus pandemic. She has been earning praises across the globe for her decision.

The ongoing Coronavirus outbreak has prompted Miss England 2019 Dr Bhasha Mukherjee to return to practicing medicine and help the doctors in the UK fight the pandemic. The beauty titleholder with her roots in Kolkata had taken a break from field for humanitarian work offer by charitable organizations. Let’s know more about the Indian-origin beauty queen!

