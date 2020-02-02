shipyard in Gwadar
PAKISTAN

construction of shipyard in Gwadar is being executed very soon: CM Balochistan

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that the construction of a shipyard in Gwadar is being executed very soon.

He was talking to the Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubeda Jalal in Quetta today.

The Chief Minister said that completion of the project would play an important role in the progress and prosperity of the entire Balochistan province.

On this occasion, Zubeda Jalal thanked the provincial government for the provision of land for the construction of the shipyard.

