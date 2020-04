KARACHI – The number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in the country has reached 4788.

These include 2336 cases in Punjab, 1214 in Sindh, 656 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 220 in Balochistan, 215 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 113 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 34 in Azad Kashmir.

762 people have so far recovered from the virus whilst the death toll stands at 71.

