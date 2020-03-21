HEADLINEPAKISTAN

COAS directs Pak Army to accelerate efforts to support civil admin against coronavirus

Theazb Web Desk 31 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has instructed Pakistan Army to accelerate efforts to support the civil administration in its efforts against coronavirus.     

In a statement, the Army Chief stressed that every individual protective step is important to meet this challenge.

He said we have to become a responsible citizen so that the collective efforts at the government and institutions level be made successful. 

He said responsibility rests with every Pakistani to fully comply with the instructions of the government and the health ministry regarding coronavirus. This, he said, will lead to the success of national efforts.

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Imran Khan - 100-day performance of Khyber Pakhtukhwa

Govt focused to improve health &education sectors: PM Imran

December 14, 2018

PM urges SCO member states to set up Fund & Development Bank to catalyze trans-regional development agenda

June 14, 2019
Daroo Khan Achakzai

President FPCCI shows concern over Gas crisis

February 12, 2019

Dettol opens nationwide student scholarships

August 9, 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: