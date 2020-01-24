Chairman PCSIR Habibullah Khan called on KATI

Habibullah Khan
BUSINESS

KARACHI – Chairman of Pakistan Council of Scientific Research (PCSIR) Habibullah Khan has said that Research and Development (R&D) is the first step towards the economic prosperity while he was talking to a gathering of industrialists at Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI). President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Vice President Syed Wajid Hussain, and others also expressed their views on the occasion. 

Mr Habibullah said that to compete with modern challenges and internationally competitive market there is a need for strengthening the bond between research and industry. He said that making PCSIR a self-dependent institution is his first priority. He also underscored the importance of R&D for economic prosperity.

President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan said that a higher cost of production is one of the biggest challenges for the industry and research institution can play a significant role to find solutions for the problem. He was of the view that a liaison between industry and research/education institutions could speed up the industrialization process in the country. Zubair Chhaya also urged for a close working relationship between research academia and industry.

Syed Wajid Hussain said that the SMEs sector is key to success for any country and R&D is the only way to find innovative ideas of small scale businesses. He also urged that Halal certification should come under PCSIR. Detail presentation regarding PCSIR was also given at the occasion. 

