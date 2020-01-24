ACCA highlights investment opportunities in Pakistan at Davos, stresses on sustainability and inclusivity

KARACHI – Senior representatives from ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) are in Davos promoting investment opportunities in Pakistan in emerging sectors such as Shared Services and outsourcing, pushing for sustainable business practices, and focusing on the value of the accountancy profession in Pakistan and beyond at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting, 21—24 January 2020 in Davos, Switzerland.

ACCA’s head of Pakistan, Sajjeed Aslam, Global head of public affairs, Anthony Walters, Council Member Ayla Majid FCCA, senior ACCA member Kabeer Naqvi FCCA, and the CEO of its Approved Learning Partner, TMUC, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI are among the key profiles representing ACCA, in addition to partner employers from Pakistan, including the Founder of Akhuwat Foundation, Dr. Amjad Saqib, Wajid Mirza, Partner, Arthur Lawrence, and Irfan Muneer, Director, Din Leather (Pvt) Ltd.

ACCA’s head of Pakistan, Sajjeed Aslam is building conversations at various events in Davos-Klosters elaborating Pakistan’s potential for becoming a hub of global outsourcing and Shared Service Centres, as well as sharing the exciting economic opportunities resulting from the ongoing and planned projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Sajjeed emphasized that Pakistan is home to the 4th fastest-growing freelance community, and we have the 6th largest pool of engineers, finance professionals trained on global standards, and talented IT experts positioning Pakistan perfectly for becoming a hub for Shared Services.

At the main event of World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, ACCA’s global Council Member from Pakistan and newly appointed Board Member, Ayla Majid FCCA is scheduled to moderate a high profile panel discussion on global risks and environmental challenges under the theme ‘How to Save the Planet’ featuring contributions from global leaders. The Highlight speakers under this theme include Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel, Christine Lagarde, Deepika Padukone, and Greta Thunberg. Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde, Alison Martin, CEO, Zurich Insurance Group, Eric Parrado, Chief Economist, Inter-American Development Bank, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, VC – Board of Trustees, WEF, and Salvador Gomez-Colon, Founder, Light, and Hope for Puerto Rico are among the panelist who will be answering Ayla’s questions on climate change and sustainable business practices.

Ayla Majid FCCA is part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Energy and has written extensively on renewable energy and environmental sustainability.

In addition to engagements at the main event, ACCA is participating at the Pakistan Pavilion set up by the Pathfinder Group and Martin Dow. Under the leadership of Ikram Sehgal and Ali Akhai, Pakistan Pavilion is hosting influential world leaders and policymakers and engaging them on numerous forwarding-thinking conversation themes, including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Pakistan has all the right ingredients to become a hub of global trade, innovation, and entrepreneurship. We have the best talent in accountancy and finance. And as a nation, we have an appetite for entrepreneurship and growth that bodes well for the future. b. With foreign investment in CPEC projects and global brands setting up their Shared Service centers in Pakistan, we can surely enter an unprecedented era of economic uplift. For that to happen, we need a strong presence in platforms like WEF pushing the accountancy profession and Pakistan’s case, and the role of Martin Dow and Pathfinder group is highly appreciable.” Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan

ACCA’s presence in Davos is aimed at attracting more interest in CPEC by global business leaders to amplify its economic impact on our country. ACCA has done extensive research on CPEC in Pakistan and has produced highly useful global thought leadership on China’s Belt and Road Initiative in partnership with organizations such as Shanghai Stock Exchange, Singapore Accountancy Commission, Shanghai National Accounting Institute, EY, Deloitte, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), and Pakistan-China Institute.

ACCA member Kabeer Naqvi FCCA, CEO, U Microfinance Bank spoke at a dinner organized at the Pakistan Pavilion and focused on how they are working towards promoting financial inclusion in the country and making a difference in the lives of millions of micro-entrepreneurs who did not have the fundamental access to capital before the development of microfinance industry in the country. Other speakers at the dinner included Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan, and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir.

“When it comes to encouraging collaborative action on the most pressing issues facing our planet and all its inhabitants, ACCA has always been at the forefront and leading the way. To continue representing the accountancy profession at the global stage and sharing our rich, future-focused insights and forward-thinking policy recommendations, we’re in Davos this week pushing for a fairer, sustainable and inclusive world.” Ayla Majid FCCA, Council Member, ACCA

With over 677 speakers from across the globe, The World Economic Forum is one of the most popular platforms for leaders to come together to address the most pressing issues facing our world today. ACCA’s presence will mean that high profile investors are more informed on the exciting opportunities that our economy offer and get help in building meaningful partnerships with key stakeholders using ACCA’s diverse network.

With more than 219,000 fully qualified members and 527,000 students worldwide, ACCA is the world’s leading body for professional accountants that uses its unrivaled connections across the world to connect people with fulfilling careers, organizations with the best finance talent, and economies with the ingredients for growth.

