Bushra Ansari Speaks Up About Divorce with Iqbal Ansari

KARACHI – Bushra Ansari first time in her life spoken up about her divorce in a TV show. Ansari who never talked about her divorce opened up about her personal life.

“In fact, many years have been passed since my divorce,” said Bushra Ansari while responding to a question that whether she doesn’t like to talk about her divorce or intentionally avoids talk about it.

She was talking in tv show hosted by Ahsan Khan on a local TV . She stated that people usually had perception that those who are associated with showbiz industry had pleasant life at home.

When Bushra was questioned about her divorce by Ahsan and as to whether she deliberately decided to not talk about her divorce publicly, she said, “Whether you are a doctor or banker, everyone has issues in their personal life. Therefore, I thought sharing this personal matter with fans and the general public was not important.”

It may be noted here that some time back, social media was abuzz about Bushra Ansari’s second marriage with director Iqbal Hussain, however, the latter had dismissed all such rumours.

“There are many in our clan including my friends Rubina Ashraf, Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed and even Uzma Gillani—had a good image and spent a fulfilling ‘family life’ with our children while being in showbiz, especially during our ptv days.

So we have a drawing of a good family life, which is in front of everyone.”

“But you know there are troubles in everyone’s life , no matter even if he/she is a doctor or engineer,” she went on to say. “But disturbance takes place in that and I am not sort of person who blames people and then gets angry,”.

The actress also said that she did not like to talk about such things.

