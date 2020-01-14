ISLAMABAD – Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani says next edition of South Asian Games would be held in Pakistan.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Inter Board Sports Gala (Boys) 2020 at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad, he hailed Pakistani athletes, who claimed a total of 32 medals at the recently held SAG in Kathmandu, Nepal. “Our athletes exhibited stunning show at SAG to earn these medals.

He said preparations are afoot to hold the games in a befitting manner.

I’m sure they will live up to the expectations in future international events like South Asian Games also and raise the country’s flag high by winning medals,” he said.

He said that Pakistan was blessed with diversity of cultures and youth of all the four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are highly talented. He said Pakistani youth can achieve any feat and the world also knew that.

