South Asian Games
SPORTS

Next South Asian Games would be held in Pakistan: Akbar Durrani

Posted on Author Desk Staff Comment(0)

ISLAMABAD – Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani says next edition of South Asian Games  would be held in Pakistan. 

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Inter Board Sports Gala (Boys) 2020 at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad, he hailed Pakistani athletes, who claimed a total of 32 medals at the recently held SAG in Kathmandu, Nepal. “Our athletes exhibited stunning show at SAG to earn these medals.

He said preparations are afoot to hold the games in a befitting manner.

I’m sure they will live up to the expectations in future international events like South Asian Games also and raise the country’s flag high by winning medals,” he said.

He said that Pakistan was blessed with diversity of cultures and youth of all the four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are highly talented. He said Pakistani youth can achieve any feat and the world also knew that.

Desk Staff
http://www.theazb.com

Related Articles

Balochistan Football Cup
SPORTS

Balochistan Football Cup: Afghan FC emerge victorious from Pishin, cruise into the Super 8 stage

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

The city level Qualifiers and Eliminators of the 3rd Ufone Balochistan Football Cup are underway in the province. The Pishin leg of the competition came to an end, where Afghan FC clinched the top spot and qualified for the Super8 stage of the championship which is scheduled to kick off at Mali Bagh Stadium Quetta […]
SPORTS

Final of PVCA/ EBM Inter School Cricket Tournament played on sunday

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – The much-awaited final match of the 9th PVCA/ EBM Inter School Tournament 2018 took place on Sunday, 30th December. The fun-filled event was hosted by The Pakistan Veteran Cricket Association in collaboration with Pakistan’s largest biggest biscuit manufacturer, EBM. The honorable MNA, Mr Ali Zaidi graced the event with his presence as the […]

National T20 Cup
SPORTS

National T20 Cup: Sindh beat KP by eight runs

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

FAISALABAD – Sindh beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight runs and secured their second win in the ongoing National T20 Cup at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium. The Asad Shafiq-led side scored 176 runs for the loss of six wickets after they were asked to bat. The opening pair of Khurram Manzoor and Ahsan Ali provided a solid […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.