DP World: Australian dock workers demand 28-hour work week as AI expands at ports

Australian dock workers have called for a 28-hour work week with no reduction in pay as DP World expands the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation across the country’s ports.

The Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) said DP World’s growing investment in AI has placed workers’ jobs “in the crosshairs.” The union argued that employees should share the benefits of technological advances rather than bear the cost of job losses.

“If DP World wants AI and automation, then it must pay the social dividend,” the union said. It added that new technology should protect workers’ livelihoods instead of increasing company profits at their expense.

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The BBC said it had contacted both DP World and the MUA for comment.

According to a study by the Centre for International Corporate Tax Accountability and Research, commissioned by the MUA, DP World has increasingly tested AI tools to manage employees and work schedules at its Australian operations.

The report claimed the company has introduced automation without meaningful consultation with employees. It also warned that AI could threaten up to 1,000 jobs, or more than 60% of the dock and maintenance workforce.

Moreover, the study said DP World has proposed introducing AI-assisted remote-controlled cranes and driverless vehicles at its terminals.

The union insisted that technology should improve working conditions rather than replace workers. Therefore, it called for a shorter working week while maintaining existing pay levels.

According to the Australian Financial Review, DP World employees currently work about 32 to 35 hours a week, depending on their location.

DP World, which is headquartered in Dubai, ranks among the world’s largest port operators and remains under the control of Dubai’s ruler, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In Australia, the company handles millions of shipping containers each year through major ports, including Sydney and Melbourne.

Globally, DP World operates in 84 countries, employs more than 126,000 people, and manages roughly 10% of global container traffic.