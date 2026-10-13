October 14, 2026

Brazilian Military Delegation Meets Pakistan Navy and Air Chiefs to Strengthen Defence Cooperation

Web Desk October 13, 2026

Admiral Renato Rodrigues De Aguiar Freire discusses maritime security, military training, joint exercises and advanced defence technologies with Pakistan’s service chiefs.

Pakistan Brazil defence cooperation talks involving the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force chiefs.

Pakistan and Brazil discuss defence cooperation and maritime security

A high-level delegation from Brazil, led by Admiral Renato Rodrigues De Aguiar Freire, Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Brazil, separately called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, to discuss bilateral defence cooperation and professional engagement.

During his visit to Naval Headquarters, discussions focused on regional maritime security and opportunities to strengthen naval cooperation through professional training, exchange visits and joint exercises. Admiral Freire appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s Regional Maritime Security Patrols initiative and its contribution to regional stability.

At Air Headquarters, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu highlighted the Pakistan Air Force’s modernisation and indigenisation initiatives. He outlined efforts to integrate kinetic, space, cyber, artificial intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities, underscoring the importance of technological advancement and self-reliance in strengthening operational readiness.

Pakistan Brazil defence cooperation talks involving the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force chiefs.

Admiral Freire appreciated the professionalism and operational capabilities of the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding professional exchanges, strengthening institutional cooperation and deepening bilateral defence collaboration between Pakistan and Brazil.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Women Media Center alumni and senior journalists celebrate 20 years of women’s empowerment and professional development in Karachi.

Women Media Center Marks 20 Years of Empowering Women in Journalism

Web Desk October 13, 2026
Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi chairs a meeting on security and preparations for the World Culture Festival 2026.

Karachi Prepares for World Culture Festival 2026 as Commissioner Reviews Security and Arrangements

Web Desk October 13, 2026
Funeral prayers for Major Husnain Shehzad Humayun and Captain Abdul Samad at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.

Funeral Prayers Held in Rawalpindi for Two Army Pilots Martyred in Quetta Crash

Web Desk October 13, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com