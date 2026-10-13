A high-level delegation from Brazil, led by Admiral Renato Rodrigues De Aguiar Freire, Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of Brazil, separately called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, to discuss bilateral defence cooperation and professional engagement.

During his visit to Naval Headquarters, discussions focused on regional maritime security and opportunities to strengthen naval cooperation through professional training, exchange visits and joint exercises. Admiral Freire appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s Regional Maritime Security Patrols initiative and its contribution to regional stability.

At Air Headquarters, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu highlighted the Pakistan Air Force’s modernisation and indigenisation initiatives. He outlined efforts to integrate kinetic, space, cyber, artificial intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities, underscoring the importance of technological advancement and self-reliance in strengthening operational readiness.

Admiral Freire appreciated the professionalism and operational capabilities of the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding professional exchanges, strengthening institutional cooperation and deepening bilateral defence collaboration between Pakistan and Brazil.

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