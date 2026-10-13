October 14, 2026

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Announces Officials for Blind T20 Asia Cup 2026

Web Desk October 14, 2026
Confirm the official match dates with PBCC, as the supplied release lists the tournament dates as November 14–20 but Pakistan’s first listed match is November 16.

Pakistan announces its officials for the Blind T20 Asia Cup 2026.

Pakistan has announced its officials for the Blind T20 Asia Cup 2026. The tournament will take place in Bangladesh from November 14 to 20.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah confirmed the appointments. Five countries will compete in the championship: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Muhammad Jameel will lead Pakistan’s coaching team as Head Coach. Dr. Professor Anwar Ali Sial will manage the squad as Team Manager. Meanwhile, Mehar Yousuf Haroon will serve as Coach, and Tahir Mahmood Butt will oversee fitness and training as Trainer. Syed Javed Iqbal will handle media coordination throughout the tournament.

These officials will support the national squad through coaching, training, team management and media services. Their work will help Pakistan prepare for the continental competition.

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Pakistan’s Match Schedule

Pakistan will face four opponents during the league stage. The team’s scheduled matches are:

November 16: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

November 17: Pakistan vs India

November 18: Pakistan vs Bangladesh

November 19: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

The Pakistan-India match will draw particular attention because of the longstanding sporting rivalry between the two countries. However, Pakistan must also prepare carefully for its other three opponents.

Promoting Inclusive Sports

The Blind T20 Asia Cup 2026 will give visually impaired cricketers a valuable international platform. Players will have the opportunity to showcase their skills, determination and competitive spirit.

The tournament will also promote inclusive sports and encourage emerging talent. In addition, it will help participating countries strengthen cooperation and develop blind cricket across Asia.

Pakistan continues to support opportunities for visually impaired athletes through international competition. The national team now aims to deliver a strong performance in Bangladesh and challenge for the continental title.

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