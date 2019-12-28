Bonanza Celebrates the Launch of Their New Store in Dolmen City Mall

KARACHI – Bonanza Satrangi, the leading fast-fashion brand, has launched its new store in the heart of the shopping arena of the city, at Dolmen Mall Clifton.

Shoppers were incentivized with a Flat 40% discount on all products to celebrate the store opening which will run throughout the opening weekend: from 27th till the 29th December. The launch event was attended by the talented Mehwish Hayat who was spotted wearing a design from the brand’s new collection. Situated in the shopping centers’ upper level, the new store offers Satrangi’s latest collections in trendy new designs and colors, empowering the fashion-forward female to stand out from the crowd.

Mehwish Hayat at the Bonanza Satrangi Big Launch happening at Dolmen Mall Clifton karachi

Speaking at the launch event, the CEO of Bonanza Satrangi, Mr. Hanif Bilwani said, “We at Bonanza Satrangi are highly excited to bring you a new store at Dolmen Mall, Clifton which is one of the prestigious malls in the country. We aim to become a one-stop destination with a product range that is an essential part of your lifestyle today. After venturing into Perfumes, Cosmetics, and Bridal, we now plan and look forward to introducing many new products in the future.”

Bonanza is renowned for its eclectic up-to-date style, dressy casual wear, elegant eveningwear, and fast fashion trends, and has been delivering aesthetically pleasing and quality designs to its customers. The new store offers the brand’s full product range for women, ranging from unstitched to pret as well as their new Bridal range.

About Bonanza:

With over 40 years of experience, Bonanza continues its legacy of providing superior fabric, value for money, and trendsetting apparel to its consumers. It all began in 1976 when the textile industry had not even flourished to its full potential, that Bonanza initiated ready-made winter wear, mainly knits for men, women, and children. From then on, Bonanza became a prestigious brand and won respect as the master of detail in the realm of ready-made and unstitched garments manufacturing.



