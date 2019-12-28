Bonanza
LIFESTYLE

Bonanza Celebrates the Launch of Their New Store in Dolmen City Mall

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – Bonanza Satrangi, the leading fast-fashion brand, has launched its new store in the heart of the shopping arena of the city, at Dolmen Mall Clifton.

Shoppers were incentivized with a Flat 40% discount on all products to celebrate the store opening which will run throughout the opening weekend: from 27th till the 29th December. The launch event was attended by the talented Mehwish Hayat who was spotted wearing a design from the brand’s new collection. Situated in the shopping centers’ upper level, the new store offers Satrangi’s latest collections in trendy new designs and colors, empowering the fashion-forward female to stand out from the crowd.

  • Mehwish Hayat at the Bonanza Satrangi Big Launch happening at Dolmen Mall Clifton karachi

Speaking at the launch event, the CEO of Bonanza Satrangi, Mr. Hanif Bilwani said, “We at Bonanza Satrangi are highly excited to bring you a new store at Dolmen Mall, Clifton which is one of the prestigious malls in the country. We aim to become a one-stop destination with a product range that is an essential part of your lifestyle today. After venturing into Perfumes, Cosmetics, and Bridal, we now plan and look forward to introducing many new products in the future.”

Bonanza is renowned for its eclectic up-to-date style, dressy casual wear, elegant eveningwear, and fast fashion trends, and has been delivering aesthetically pleasing and quality designs to its customers. The new store offers the brand’s full product range for women, ranging from unstitched to pret as well as their new Bridal range.

About Bonanza:

With over 40 years of experience, Bonanza continues its legacy of providing superior fabric, value for money, and trendsetting apparel to its consumers. It all began in 1976 when the textile industry had not even flourished to its full potential, that Bonanza initiated ready-made winter wear, mainly knits for men, women, and children. From then on, Bonanza became a prestigious brand and won respect as the master of detail in the realm of ready-made and unstitched garments manufacturing.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles

DJ Turhan James
BUSINESS LIFESTYLE

DJ Turhan James Rocks At HEF Clothing Back To Basics Pop Up Shop

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – HEF Clothing recently launched its Timeless Collection with a Back to Basics Pop Up Shop in Karachi. The purpose of the collection was to introduce the basic timeless, clothing once again. HEF Clothing is all about igniting youth through presenting Pakistani and South Asian heritage through clothing. With the recent Pop Up Shop, […]

Tarzz
HEADLINE LIFESTYLE

Tarzz launches it’s very own brand ZYRA with their ‘Aaye Mausam’

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI –Tarzz, Pakistan’s leading high-street brand is welcoming spring with the launch of the ‘Aaye Mosam’ collection as part of a brand new line, ZYRA. With spring unfolding across the country, the fabric dabbles with a colour palette dominated by fresh summer hues that are set off by bright pops of color and complemented by […]
LIFESTYLE

All About Cheese: The Comprehensive Guide to Swiss Cheese

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Cheese! Everyone loves the stuff and it’s easy to understand why. Cheese is flavorful, rich, sometimes creamy or crumbly, and always comforting. One nation in particular has a particularly soft spot for cheese … The food culture of Switzerland is shaped as much by its melting pot culture (as is evident by its four main […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.