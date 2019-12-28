Reforms in the Health sector
Government Implementing Reforms in the Health sector: Prime Minister Imran Khan

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is implementing reforms in the health sector to provide better healthcare facilities to the public.

Addressing a function of overseas doctors in Peshawar Saturday, he said that the government is not privatizing government hospitals but introducing Reforms in the Health sector to bring them at par with top private sector hospitals.

The Prime Minister said the government is facing hurdles in implementing reforms in all sectors including bringing automation in FBR and tax collection, however, we will defeat these mafias.

He said there is a lot of talent in overseas Pakistanis and the government is creating a conducive environment for overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country.

Imran Khan urged the overseas doctors to raise voice across the globe against the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and discriminatory policies against the Muslim minority in India.

Referring to the protests in India, he said international community and human rights organizations have been criticizing India for the controversial citizenship law.

The Prime Minister said in the upcoming year stock market and investment will bring prosperity for the public.

He said there is a lot of talent in overseas Pakistanis and the government is creating a conducive environment for overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country.

Imran Khan urged the overseas doctors to raise voice across the globe against the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and discriminatory policies against the Muslim minority in India.

