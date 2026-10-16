PRCS Sindh Chairman Rehan Hashmi Meets Korean Consul General

PRCS Sindh Chairman Rehan Hashmi meets the Consul General of the Republic of Korea.

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sindh Chairman Rehan Hashmi met the Consul General of the Republic of Korea and congratulated him on his appointment.

During the meeting, Hashmi shared his professional experience as a former adviser to the Korean government’s Trade Section. He also discussed the growing popularity of Korean culture among Pakistan’s younger generation.

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Hashmi highlighted the growing interest among Generation Z in Korean culture. Popular interests include K-pop music, Korean skincare products, Taekwondo and Korean cuisine.

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Furthermore, he briefed the Consul General on PRCS Sindh’s ongoing projects, humanitarian initiatives and training programmes. The Consul General acknowledged the work and initiatives presented during the meeting.

Discussion on Humanitarian Cooperation

The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on cultural engagement and humanitarian activities. Both sides discussed areas that could support stronger mutual understanding.

Moreover, the interaction highlighted opportunities to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea. Cultural exchange and humanitarian initiatives could help build closer ties between the two sides.

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