KARACHI – The Beaconhouse Group, Pakistan’s leading & largest private education system recently launched its newest venture, The Beaconhouse International Colleges (BIC) , with a groundbreaking ceremony of its flagship campus in Islamabad.

Beaconhouse International Colleges aim to provide the world’s best transnational higher qualifications to its students in an environment conducive to developing the skills and attributes necessary to actualize their aspirations and to become responsible global citizens. The Colleges would offer BTEC Level 3, Higher National Diplomas as well as international undergraduate degrees from the world’s leading institutions.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nassir Kasuri, Executive Director Beaconhouse shared his vision regarding BIC and reiterated the group’s resolve in being path definers and leaders in quality educational services. In addition to the flagship campus in Islamabad, which would have all the facilities that a modern purpose-built university has – Faisalabad, Karachi and Lahore would also be opening their doors in the coming year. Vindicating its position as a visionary company and being future-forward while being socially responsible the Islamabad campus would be completely powered by solar energy. This is line to the group’s vision of running most of its campuses on renewable energy and helping to reduce the carbon imprint in the environment.

The event was attended by government officials, academicians, Beaconhouse Energy Ltd International Partners and dignitaries including Mr. AzharLatif, Director General Services HEC, Mr. Derek Richardson, Vice President Pearson, Ms. PremilaPaulraj, Director Asia Pearson, Ms. UzmaYousaf, Country Director of Pakistan Cambridge International Education, Mr. Waqar Ahmed Shah, Business Head BTEC Qualifications, Mr. Faisal Mehmood, Business Head Academic, Mr. UmerFazail, Business Head Resources, Mr. Eugene Chong, GM South East Asia, Canadian Solar Pte Ltd, GM JA solar, Gary Ding, Sales Manager Asia, JA Solar Ltd and Mr. Howard Fu, Country Manager, APAC Region, Sungrow Power Supply CO.Ltd.

